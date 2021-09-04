DMX’s Fiancée Shares Heartbreaking Post About Their Son: ‘He Misses His Daddy So Much’ [Photos + Video]

DMX’s fiancée says their 5-year-old son, Exodus, is still struggling with his father’s death.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Friday, September 3, Desiree admitted, “It’s so sad and heartbreaking as a mother when your son ask mommy when can we go and be with daddy and God in heaven…!” The mother of one added, “[crying emoji][praying emoji] He misses his daddy so much.”

Exodus is DMX’s 15th child, but Desiree’s first. The late rapper had four kids with his ex-wife Tashera Simmons. He had extramarital affairs during his marriage to Tashera and some of the women gave birth to his children out of wedlock.

Back in May, Desiree remembered DMX as she posted a video of the father and son duo dancing to a song. “The love of old school music that @exodus_simmons1 has is because of you… we miss you so very much!!!” she captioned it.

Just two weeks ago, the 28-year-old posted a birthday tribute to her son. “Exodus Earl Simmons…you are the joy that came into our lives five years ago,” she wrote along with a photo of her and the little boy. “God blessed us with you and I am thankful that you are by my side.”

She continued, “Your daddy loved you beyond the countless stars and when he named you…he knew that you would be the next chapter to us…the Exodus. HAPPY BIRTHDAY my son…blessings, good health, love, and peace.”

DMX passed away on April 9 at 50 years old after being rushed to the hospital one week earlier. At the time, he was reported to be in critical condition following a heart attack at his home possibly resulting from a drug overdose. In July, the Westchester County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that his official cause of death was a cocaine-induced heart attack.

Sending healing energy to Desiree and Exodus.