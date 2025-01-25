DJ Unk, ‘Walk It Out’ Rapper, Dead at 43

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

DJ Unk, the Atlanta rapper who scored a pair of mid-2000s hits with “Walk It Out” and “2 Step,” has died at the age of 43.

Unk, whose real name was Anthony Platt, died at age 43 on Friday, his wife, Sherkita Long-Platt, announced on Facebook. “Please respect me and my family,” she wrote. “I just lost my husband and my kids just lost their father. Our life will never be the same. I LOVE YOU, ANTHONY, FOREVER.”

She did not provide a cause of death.

The DJ’s former label, Big Oomp Records, responded to the news on Instagram. “It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that we announce the passing of a true ATL legend,” its statement read. “We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the countless fans who were touched by his artistry and spirit. DJ Unk was not just a legendary DJ, rapper, and producer, but a true cornerstone of our label, and the imprint that he left globally will be cherished forever.”

The label’s statement continued, “Hit songs such as ‘Walk It Out’ and ‘2 Step’ have left an indelible mark on the industry, and his legacy will continue to inspire artists, DJs, and fans alike for years to come. His energy, creativity, and commitment to the craft will never be forgotten. We ask that you keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Born in 1981, Platt began DJing as a teenager, joining forces with DJ Jelly and DJ Montay to form the Southern Style DJs. He signed to Big Oomp in 2000, eventually releasing his debut album, Beat’n Down Yo Block, on Koch Records in 2006.

The album included the hit single “Walk It Out,” which peaked at No. 2 on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop charts and No. 10 on the Hot 100 chart. A remix of the song featured André 3000 and Jim Jones.

Another single from the album, “2 Step,” also achieved commercial success, hitting No. 9 on the R&B/Hip-Hop charts and No. 24 on the Hot 100. That song also spawned a notable remix, featuring T-Pain, E40, and Jones.

Unk released his sophomore album, 2econd Season, in 2008. It featured guest appearances from Sean Kingston, Ray J, Three 6 Mafia, and Ying Yang Twins, among others. The following year, he released three mixtapes: Itsago The Mixtape Vol.1, Smoke On, and ATL Off Da Chain.

via: EW