Home > NEWS

DJ Unk, ‘Walk It Out’ Rapper, Dead at 43

BY: Walker

Published 1 hour ago

DJ Unk, the Atlanta rapper who scored a pair of mid-2000s hits with “Walk It Out” and “2 Step,” has died at the age of 43.

Unk, whose real name was Anthony Platt, died at age 43 on Friday, his wife, Sherkita Long-Platt, announced on Facebook. “Please respect me and my family,” she wrote. “I just lost my husband and my kids just lost their father. Our life will never be the same. I LOVE YOU, ANTHONY, FOREVER.”

Advertisement

She did not provide a cause of death.

The DJ’s former label, Big Oomp Records, responded to the news on Instagram. “It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that we announce the passing of a true ATL legend,” its statement read. “We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the countless fans who were touched by his artistry and spirit. DJ Unk was not just a legendary DJ, rapper, and producer, but a true cornerstone of our label, and the imprint that he left globally will be cherished forever.”

The label’s statement continued, “Hit songs such as ‘Walk It Out’ and ‘2 Step’ have left an indelible mark on the industry, and his legacy will continue to inspire artists, DJs, and fans alike for years to come. His energy, creativity, and commitment to the craft will never be forgotten. We ask that you keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Advertisement

Born in 1981, Platt began DJing as a teenager, joining forces with DJ Jelly and DJ Montay to form the Southern Style DJs. He signed to Big Oomp in 2000, eventually releasing his debut album, Beat’n Down Yo Block, on Koch Records in 2006.

The album included the hit single “Walk It Out,” which peaked at No. 2 on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop charts and No. 10 on the Hot 100 chart. A remix of the song featured André 3000 and Jim Jones.

Another single from the album, “2 Step,” also achieved commercial success, hitting No. 9 on the R&B/Hip-Hop charts and No. 24 on the Hot 100. That song also spawned a notable remix, featuring T-Pain, E40, and Jones.

Unk released his sophomore album, 2econd Season, in 2008. It featured guest appearances from Sean Kingston, Ray J, Three 6 Mafia, and Ying Yang Twins, among others. The following year, he released three mixtapes: Itsago The Mixtape Vol.1, Smoke On, and ATL Off Da Chain.

Advertisement

via: EW

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Fried Chicken And Tequila? Don Julio And Popeyes Tease Something Big

By: Walker
NEWS

Mary J. Blige Says She ‘Fired Someone’ After Her Upcoming Tour Setlist Leaked Online: ‘I Was Pissed’

By: Walker
NEWS

Trace Cyrus Claims Dad Billy Ray Cyrus Threatened Legal Action After Family Expressed Concern Over Singer’s Health

By: Walker
NEWS

The Wayans Brothers ‘Scary Movie’ Reboot Coming In 2026

By: Walker
NEWS

Marilyn Manson Won’t be Charged in Los Angeles Following Sexual Assault Investigation

By: Walker
NEWS

‘Family Matters’ Star Reginald VelJohnson Responds to Dave Chappelle’s ‘SNL’ Jokes About Him Partying With Diddy

By: Walker
NEWS

RHOBH Star Erika Jayne’s Son, an LAPD Sergeant, Testifies in A$AP Rocky’s Assault Trial

By: Walker
NEWS

Florida Man Arrested for Allegedly Making ‘Violent’ Threats Against Trump

By: Walker
NEWS

Jeannie Mai Calls Police in Fight With Ex-Husband Jeezy After Showdown Outside His Georgia Home

By: Walker
NEWS

Fox News Host Slammed for Questioning Whether Husbands Should Help Wives with This Common Errand

By: Walker