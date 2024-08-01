DJ Khaled's Decadently Stocked Ice Cream Freezer Video Goes Viral | www.lovebscott.com

One viewer commented: “So this is where he came up with the catch phrase ‘Another one”

DJ Khaled’s ice cream selection in a freezer dedicated to sweet treats puts ice cream trucks to shame!

In a video shared to X on Wednesday — seemingly from the producer’s since-expired Instagram Stories — the musician and his 7-year-old son Asahd are seen walking over to a fridge in his Bahamas mansion, which had a full freezer of over 45 different flavors of ice cream.

“Wow,” Khaled says as he opened the freezer door — revealing shelves of popsicles, ice cream sandwiches and cones and several flavors of ice cream pints.

“Asahd, which ice cream should I get?” Khaled, 48, asks his son.

The camera view pans from Khaled in front of the freezer — which has an array of brands including Breyers, Häagen-Dazs and Ben & Jerry’s — to a seemingly overjoyed Asahd.

The hip hop producer continues, “This right here is what I want.”

He then grabs two Oreo ice cream cones from the door, as Asahd peruses the freezer to make his treat selection. The videos ends with the camera person handing Khaled a box of Fat Boy premium vanilla sandwiches.

DJ Khaled is going viral after showing his freezer full of ice cream ?? pic.twitter.com/UvWoHntR1w — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) July 30, 2024

This isn’t the first time he has expressed his love for ice cream, as he’s gone on camera a few times to show his love for his dessert of choice and even told the late Larry King in an interview that his guilty pleasure is “eating ice cream with little chocolate chips.”

Some fans trolled Khaled for his massive collection of sweet treats.

“this is literally walmarts whole ice cream section in his freezer,” said someone on X, while another added, “Bro got a whole ice cream truck in there.”

“So this is where he came up with the catch phrase ‘Another one,'” joked someone else — while another user quipped, “Me after coming from the gym running 5 miles.”

Other fans expressed that this is their “dream.”

One said, “Whats the point of being rich if you can’t do something like this with your money?

“This is literally my dream,” another said.

via: TooFab