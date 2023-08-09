DJ Akademiks Fires Off On Erykah Badu: "How Many Rappers Done Ran Through You?" [Video]

DJ Akademiks unloaded on Erykah Badu during a Twitch livestream on Tuesday (Aug. 8).

via: Rap-Up

Amid the social media conversations surrounding Tory Lanez’s recent 10-year sentencing, DJ Akademik didn’t hold back during a Rumble stream on Tuesday (Aug. 8) night. What started as a discussion around the Canadian rapper’s conviction took an unexpected turn when the media personality spotted an Instagram comment about Erykah Badu.

While reacting to a post made by The Neighborhood Talk, one user wrote, “Work your magic, baby.” The commenter insinuated that Badu should influence the Lanez situation, seemingly alluding to past rumors of the podcaster leaking Tory’s case details.

In response, Akademiks harkened back to a 2017 episode of Complex‘s “Everyday Struggle,” where the R&B legend humorously compared him to the cartoon mouse from “Tom & Jerry.”

“Erykah Badu, let me tell you this: You keep my name out [of] your mouth, too. Listen, that little ‘Everyday Struggle’ s**t, that was another era, my n**ga,” Ak stated. “I’m down to violate all you n**gas these days. F**k what y’all got going on. You don’t mention my name, please. I don’t f**k with you neither.”

He added, “I never f**ked with Erykah Badu after she was tryna come on my show and be funny. B**ch, I don’t f**k with you after that. N**ga, wassup now? What we finna do? B**ch, you an old a** h**. [You] just keep getting f**ked by all these young n**gas.”

Reposted by The Neighborhood Talk, one clip from the stream highlighted Akademiks saying, “B**ch, f**k you. How many rappers done ran through you? Nutted in you? How many young rappers you chased?”

In the comments, Summer Walker rallied behind Badu. She stated, “Mom, get the pot. I’m coming over.” Another person commented, “Never in my life have I heard someone disrespect a national treasure like Badu like that. This man needs to be canceled. Flabbergasted pizza roll lookin’ a**. Bro [is] built like one of the vending [machines] I sell.”