Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ Expected to Debut Atop Box Office at Estimated $32 Million

It looks like Disney’s Jungle Cruise kept its ship together at the domestic box office over the weekend to win.

via: Complex

These numbers are expected after the film has already took in $13.378 million from 4,310 theaters on Friday, nearing weekend predictions of somewhere between $28 million to $32 million, and giving it a similar opener to Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Of course, the film isn’t just limited to theaters at the moment, being available on Disney Plus as well for a $30 rental, similar to what the platform made possible for fans of Black Widow. Scarlett Johansson recently filed a breach of contract lawsuit over the company’s decision to offer the film on the streaming service earlier this week, but nothing similar has been done by actors in other recent big earners like Jungle Cruise.

“This suit was filed as a result of Disney’s decision to knowingly violate Scarlett’s contract,” agent Bryan Lourd said in a statement. “They have very deliberately moved the revenue stream and profits to the Disney+ side of the company, leaving artistic and financial partners out of their new equation.”

Jungle Cruise, on the other hand, features direction from Jaume Collet-Serra and additional performances by Jesse Plemons, Édgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, and Paul Giamatti.

Did y’all check out Jungle Cruise.