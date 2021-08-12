Disney+ Sets Release Date of New 'Home Alone' Film for November

‘Home Alone’ has been born again.

via NYDN:

Disney+ has announced that the “Home Alone” franchise is adding a sixth film, titled “Home Sweet Home Alone,” just in time for the holiday season. The new installment will premiere Friday, Nov. 12.

According to the official synopsis, Archie Yates (“Jojo Rabbit”), 12, will star as Max Mercer, “a mischievous and resourceful young boy who has been left behind while his family is in Japan for the holidays. So when a married couple attempting to retrieve a priceless heirloom set their sights on the Mercer family’s home, it is up to Max to protect it from the trespassers … and he will do whatever it takes to keep them out.”

In keeping with the franchise’s frivolity, “Hilarious hijinks of epic proportions ensue, but despite the absolute chaos, Max comes to realize that there really is no place like home sweet home,” the plot breakdown continued.

The cast also includes Ellie Kemper (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), 42; Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”), 43; Rob Delaney (“Catastophe”), 44; Aisling Bea (“Living with Yourself”), 37; Tim Simons (“Veep”), 43; Pete Holmes (“Crashing”), 42; Devin Ratray (“Home Alone”), 44; Ally Maki (“Toy Story 4”), 43; and Chris Parnell (“Saturday Night Live”), 54.

“Saturday Night Live” writers Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell co-wrote the new screenplay, based on the original Oscar-nominated movie that starred Macaulay Culkin and featured a screenplay by John Hughes.

Dan Mazer (“Dirty Grandpa”) will direct the project, alongside producers Hutch Parker (“X-Men: Dark Phoenix”), Dan Wilson (“Patriots Day”) and executive producer Jeremiah Samuels (“Stuber”).

“Home Sweet Home Alone” will be the first film following the Disney and Fox merger and will premiere on Nov. 12 on Disney+.

Will you be watching? We might give it a shot over the holidays….maybe.

Three months until we’re #HomeSweetHomeAlone. The all-new Original Movie starts streaming November 12 on #DisneyPlus and stars Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Archie Yates, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Devin Ratray, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell. pic.twitter.com/kXhI7qzAk5 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) August 12, 2021