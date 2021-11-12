Disney+ Adds Shang-Chi, Jungle Cruise and More for Disney+ Day

If you’ve been holding off to catch Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings or Jungle Cruise on Disney Plus, today’s the day. More than a dozen films and series are arriving on the service today as part of the service’s Disney Plus Day celebration.

The family-friendly streamer revealed its new slate of movies and shows coming to the platform Friday during Disney+ Day. The lengthy list includes blockbusters like Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings, plus holiday titles like Home Sweet Home Alone.

Disney+ is dropping Shang-Chi on streaming for the first time Friday since it first debuted in theaters in September. The Simu Liu film marks Marvel’s first movie to spotlight an Asian superhero, and Shang-Chi smashed box office records this fall.

Another notable addition to the Disney+ library is Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt’s Jungle Cruise, which first premiered on Disney+ with a $30 Premier Access fee, but will now be included in all Disney+ subscriptions at no additional cost.

While Disney+ is treating fans to some recent hits, the streamer is also rolling out old favorites, like the 2007 musical Enchanted, which will join the streamer’s library Friday. Disney is also promising a collection of “fan-favorite shorts” from Walt Disney Animation.

Other notable additions coming to Disney+ ahead of the weekend include season 2 of The World According to Jeff Goldblum, The Simpsons In Plusaversary, Spin and Olaf Presents. Disney is also adding two Marvel features: Marvel Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings and Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye.

Disney+ Day is a celebration of the streamer’s anniversary. The annual event features first looks, new releases and exclusive announcements about Disney titles. This year, the streamer shared a glimpse at the upcoming Hocus Pocus sequel, announced a new original series titled Baymax!, shared plans for a Marvel Zombies show, and more.

Check out the full list of new titles coming to Disney+ Friday below.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings

Jungle Cruise

Home Sweet Home Alone

Olaf Presents

Ciao Alberto

The World According to Jeff Goldblum Season 2 IEpisodes 1-5)

Under The Helmet: The Legacy Of Boba Fett

The Simpsons In Plusaversary

Entrelazados

The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Marvel Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings

Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye

Enchanted

Spin

Fancy Nancy Season 3

