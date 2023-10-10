Diddy’s Son Justin Combs Avoids Jail Time in DUI Case, Ordered to 3 Years Probation

Diddy’s son Justin Combs won’t do a day behind bars after taking a plea deal in his DUI (driving under the influence) case.

via: Radar Online

Combs’ charge of driving under the influence was dismissed.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Diddy’s son must “enroll and participate in and successfully complete a 3-month licensed first-offender alcohol and other drug education and counseling program” in addition to his three years of summary probation.

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Justin was hit with two misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence and having a blood alcohol content (BAC) higher than 0.08% or more after being arrested for DUI on June 4.

The mogul’s son was pulled over in Beverly Hills at around 8 AM, with a source claiming a police officer witnessed him running a red light.

The cop decided there was enough probable cause to book him for alleged driving under the influence. Justin’s bond was set at $5k, and he was released the same day.

Following his arrest, Justin’s mom lost it on her ex.

Misa Hylton went on the attack, slamming Diddy — whose real name is Sean Combs — by posting his song title, Act Bad.

Going into mama bear mode, she took to social media and wrote, “I’m not protecting no one anymore. Just my son.”

“I’m not with none of that reality TV s—. When is enough enough?” Hylton continued.

“Act BAD. BAD boy. I used to want to be a BAD Girl chose to be a QUEEN. Tried and true. I’m not perfect but I am intentional. The statement ‘a fish rots from the head down’ means that, in addition to being a major contributing factor in a family or organization’s success, leadership is also the root cause of its failure and demise.”

“The truth shall set you free. I should have kept my child with me … Everybody can get it.”

She took a final hit at her ex by referencing his legal battle with his old business partner over their liquor deal.

“How you go from one of the greatest to ever do it to making all your money off alcohol and suing the damn alcohol company?” she asked.

Hylton welcomed Justin — her only son with Diddy — in 1993.