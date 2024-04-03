Diddy's Ex, Cassie, Cooperating with Federal Investigators Amid Probe | lovebscott.com

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ world halted after his Miami and Los Angeles homes were raided by Homeland Security in connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation in March 2024.

TMZ is now reporting that, Diddy’s ex, Cassie, has been in touch with the authorities in the federal investigation — not just that, we’re told she’s cooperating … as are others who’ve sued him.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us … Cassie is among the witnesses the feds have been in contact with in connection with the Diddy investigation. … we’re told she’s been working with investigators for several weeks

Given the timing, it seems Cassie may have helped the feds establish probable cause to get a judge to sign off on the search warrants. Other women, we’re told, have also been in contact with federal investigators.

We don’t what Cassie has told the feds, but presumably, it mirrors the lawsuit she filed against Diddy, in which she alleged he forced her to have sex with multiple male prostitutes, raped her, beat her, and plied her with drugs and alcohol over the course of their relationship.

She also alleged he engaged in sex trafficking. Diddy denied her claims, but settled a day after she filed her lawsuit. As we all know … Cassie was in a longtime relationship with Diddy for about 10 years before they split in 2018.