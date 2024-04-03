Angel Reese Declares for 2024 WNBA Draft, Forgoing Final Year of Eligibility at LSU | lovebscott.com

LSU star forward Angel Reese announced Wednesday that she is declaring for the 2024 WNBA draft.

via: The Athletic

Reese announced her decision in a Vogue article Wednesday, two days after LSU’s season ended with a loss to Iowa in the Elite Eight.

“I’ve done everything I wanted to in college,” Reese told Vogue. “I’ve won a national championship, I’ve gotten (SEC) Player of the Year, I’ve been an All-American. My ultimate goal is to be a pro — and to be one of the greatest basketball players to play, ever. I feel like I’m ready.”

BAYOU BARBIE?WNBA.

all that rah-rah never was the icon issue. Magazines, i’m covering the icon issue…VOGUE, I got REAL issues.? @voguemagazine pic.twitter.com/51MomWrEXr — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) April 3, 2024

The 6-foot-3 forward joins a strong draft class that includes Iowa’s Caitlin Clark and Stanford’s Cameron Brink.

Reese’s season ended in disappointment with the loss to the Hawkeyes in a national championship rematch Monday. She finished with 17 points, 20 rebounds and three blocks but struggled shooting in the second half and fouled out, ending the Tigers’ quest to win consecutive titles.

Reese elevated her profile and play the last two seasons at LSU, particularly in last season’s national championship win against Iowa. She averaged 18.6 points and 13.4 rebounds per game this season. She leaves LSU with several honors: SEC Player of the Year, two All-SEC teams, and a tournament Most Outstanding Player award. She broke Sylvia Fowles’ LSU record with 34 double-doubles in 2023, and her six 20-point, 20-rebound games were the most by an LSU player since 1977. With her success, Reese earned several high-profile name, image and likeness deals.

The draft takes place on April 15 in Brooklyn, N.Y.