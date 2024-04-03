Rod Wave Arrested In Florida For Possession Of A Firearm By A Convicted Felon | lovebscott.com

It looks like Rod Wave has found himself in some trouble.

via: Rap-Up

Today (April 3), Rod Wave was taken into custody in Florida for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Per the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the rapper was apprehended in Pinellas County after allegedly fleeing police. While not much is currently known about Wave’s arrest, his bond was set to $0.

“As much as he prays in his songs, he’ll be aight,” stated one user underneath The Neighborhood Talk’s post. Another comment, which amassed over 1,000 likes, read, “He gon’ be crying for an entire album ’bout this s**t.” Others called for the musician’s freedom.

Not Rod Wave man ???? free Rod — ?? (@ovoaaron23) April 3, 2024

Damn free rod wave fuck he did — taurusGirl ??? (@_thegirlnicole) April 3, 2024

rod wave really is gonna be gone till november ?????????????????????? — DAVS ? (@davsdgaf) April 3, 2024

Rod Wave in jail? I can’t breathe ? — Chef Parlay? (@1snowg) April 3, 2024

Notably, Wave has rapped about prison quite a bit in his songs, whether it be himself or family members being behind bars. On 2018’s “Red Light,” he crooned, “Alone in my jail cell, I remember/ Alone in my jail cell, one cold December/ I hit my knees and prayed for better days.”