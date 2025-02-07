Diddy ‘Thanks’ Kanye West For Begging For His Freedom And Helping Him Make Money While ‘Locked Up’

BY: Walker Published 39 minutes ago

With Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs awaiting trial on multiple sex trafficking and abuse charges, Kanye West is attempting to leverage his friendship with President Donald Trump.

Diddy did not waste time responding to West’s advocacy on his behalf and thanking the Yeezy founder for it.

Kanye West’s post comes as a shock to many as he’s had his differences with Sean “Diddy” Combs after the embattled hip-hop mogul slammed him for being “tone deaf” when he unveiled his controversial “White Lives Matter” merchandise in 2022.

West has seemingly buried the hatchet with embattled rapper Diddy after calling for him to be freed in a series of social media posts.

Diddy has been locked behind bars at the notorious Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn as he faces several sex crime charges.

Kanye West asks Donald Trump to Free Diddy: “PLEASE FREE MY BROTHER PUFF” pic.twitter.com/hyuKwqXJzm — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) February 7, 2025

The “Finna Get Loose” rapper denied all charges against him and tried to secure bail on several occasions, but his application was repeatedly rejected.

He has now broken his silence on West’s sudden change of heart after the “Gold Digger” rapper begged President Donald Trump to “Free Puff” while also revealing he was releasing a Yeezy clothing line in collaboration with Diddy’s Sean John brand.

“Thank you to my brother @Ye,” Diddy wrote, sharing a link to the Yeezy website.

West’s call for Diddy’s release marks a shocking reversal, as they had both been embroiled in a feud.

All that seems to be in the past now, with West not only voicing his support for Diddy but also disclosing that he’d be “splitting the profits 50/50” with him.

The “Donda” rapper went further to accuse celebrities of leaving Diddy to “rot,” writing: “ALL THESE CELEBRITY N–GAS AND B-TCHES IS P-SSY YALL A WATCH OUR BROTHER ROT AND NEVER SAY SH-T.”

He continued, “THEY TRYNA PROVE A POINT, AND YALL KNOW THAT YALL F-CKING KNOW THAT AND SITTING LAUGHING AT THE F-CKING INTERNET ON INSTAGRAM THIS MAN GAVE HIS LIFE TO US THIS MY IDOL THIS MY HERO.”

West’s posts caused heavy backlash from fans but the father of four was seemingly undeterred, going on to explain that he’s unbothered and has nothing left to lose.

He wrote, “WHAT YALL GONE DO CANCEL MY SNEAKER DEAL CANCEL MY RECORD DEAL FREEZE MY ACCOUNTS F-CK ALL YALL N–GAS SLAVERY IS A CHOICE IM SPEAKING MY MIND NOW I AINT EDITING SH-T AGAIN EVER.”

