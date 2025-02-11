Diddy Sued for Allegedly Orally and Anally Raping a Street Performer

BY: Walker Published 3 hours ago

In a new lawsuit filed Monday, Sean “Diddy” Combs has been accused of sexually assaulting a man in 2022.

The musician’s attorneys filed a lawsuit in the Supreme Court of the State of New York on Monday, February 10, claiming that the disgraced music mogul “used an employee of Bad Boy Records to lure [John] Doe, a musician, to a party with promises of a potential recording contract,” the complaint read, per documents obtained by Us Weekly.

“After some small talk, Combs drugged and forcefully raped Doe,” the docs continued. “This case seeks compensatory and punitive damages for that violent sexual assault. The conduct described herein is shockingly typical of how Defendant Sean Combs conducted himself for many years. Many individuals and entities facilitated and conspired with this abhorrent conduct. Sean Combs believed he was above the law. He is not.”

The filing was submitted by The Buzbee Law Firm, which represents multiple alleged victims in cases against Diddy. The former record exec, 55, is currently behind bars in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering as he awaits his trial on May 5.

According to the complaint, John Doe is male and lives in Chicago, and “demands a trial by jury on his claims.” The filing states that the “young musician” had traveled to California in October 2022 to perform music in the Los Angeles area. The following month, he was singing and playing guitar on the street outside a “popular nightclub” around midnight when he “was approached by a man dressed in dark clothing and wearing sunglasses and a Bad Boy Records hat. The man complimented Doe on his talent and beautiful signing [sic] voice.”

Next, the man informed Doe that he was a scout for Diddy, who “was looking for emerging talent,” the docs alleged. “To the young Doe, this seemed like a potentially life changing opportunity.”

The scout allegedly invited Doe to an “A-list birthday party” that Diddy was hosting that night. Ninety minutes later, a black Cadillac Escalade came to pick Doe up and drive him to the party at a private house. There, Doe encountered Diddy, who allegedly said, “So you must be Gami [Doe’s stage name]. My assistant told me you have a beautiful voice. Sit down, have a drink with me, and let’s talk business.”

Diddy handed Doe “a drink, and the two talked about Doe’s music, goals, and aspirations,” the complaint alleged. “Combs made numerous promises about helping Doe secure a major recording contract.”

When Doe gave Diddy a compliment on the necklace he was wearing at the time, “Combs asked if Doe would like to see more of his jewelry collection. Doe excitedly agreed,” the docs continued, describing the alleged encounter. “Combs led Doe to a private room elsewhere in the House. At this point, Doe noticed that he felt strange — drowsy and slightly euphoric, and somewhat off-balance, beyond what he would expect from having consumed a single drink. It became clear to him that something was wrong. He realized later he had been drugged.”

The documents included a photo of “an actual exemplary container” used by Diddy and his associates to insert GHB — an illegal party drug — into alcoholic drinks.

“The two entered a bedroom, and Doe immediately noticed that there was no jewelry anywhere,” the complaint alleged. “Combs bluntly asked Plaintiff, ‘Have you ever sucked a dick before?’ Shocked, Doe said no, to which Combs responded, ‘You should try it,’ while pulling out his penis.”

Then, “Doe told Combs that he wasn’t comfortable and he attempted to leave, saying that Combs’ team could contact him in the morning,” the docs claimed. “But Combs refused to let Doe leave, and insisted that Doe would not receive any contract unless he complied. Despite Doe’s refusal of Combs’ advances, Combs applied increasing pressure, continuing to make promises about launching Doe’s career.”

“Eventually, Combs lost his patience,” the musician’s attorneys alleged. “He grabbed Doe’s face and forcefully inserted his penis into Doe’s mouth. Doe felt trapped, and had become more incapacitated from the drugs Combs had given him. After orally raping Doe, Combs undressed him and assaulted him anally before leaving the room. Doe was left largely incapacitated on the edge of the bed.”

The following morning, “an unknown person administered Doe an IV and told Doe that his ride was waiting outside,” they continued. “Doe was unceremoniously driven back to the nightclub and dropped off.”

The musician has not seen or heard from Diddy since the alleged assault, and has “experienced damages including pain and suffering, mental anguish, and emotional torment,” the complaint claims, alleging that the musician didn’t report the incident due to “Combs’ power and notoriety, and because he was shocked and embarrassed. … Doe became yet another sexual assault victim of Combs’ through the same pattern and abuse of influence Combs’ exercised over others previously.”

In two other new lawsuits this month, the rapper was accused of forcing two women into “group sex” and directing a club promoter to rape one of them in the late ‘80s and ‘90s.

A legal representative for Diddy addressed Monday’s claims in a statement to Us Weekly, stating, “Mr. Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt, even in response to claims that are facially [sic] ridiculous or demonstrably false. Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor.”

via: US Weekly