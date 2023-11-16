Diddy Restricts Instagram Comments in the Wake of Cassie Rape Lawsuit Allegations

Diddy’s reckoning may be fast approaching, but he doesn’t want to hear about it on social media.

Fans seem to have noticed that Diddy has restricted his Instagram comments now that Cassie’s bombshell lawsuit has been made public.

Just hours prior to Cassie’s lawsuit making headline news, Diddy posted a promo for his new music with zero comment restrictions.

In Cassie’s lawsuit, she alleges that Diddy’s abuse began right after she started dating him in 2005, when she was only 19.

The suit alleges that over the years Diddy would devolve into fits of “uncontrollable rage” and would give her drugs and force her to have sex with male prostitutes while he filmed.

Right before she walked away from him for good in 2018, she alleges he forced himself into her home and raped her.

“After years in silence and darkness,” Cassie said in a statement, “I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships.”

She says she’s speaking up now, in part, because New York’s Adult Survivors Act is about to expire and “it became clear” that this was “an opportunity” for her to speak about the “trauma” she has experienced and “will be recovering from for the rest of [her] life.”

We stand with Cassie.