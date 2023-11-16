Cassie Accuses Diddy of Painkiller Addiction, Says He Popped Drugs 'Like Candy'

R&B singer Cassie has sued Sean Combs, aka Diddy, for rape and physical abuse.

Cassie claims Diddy opened her up to a “drug-fueled lifestyle” and demanded she conned her doctor into prescribing her painkillers to fuel his alleged pill-popping addiction. The shocking accusations were made in the lawsuit she filed on Thursday obtained by RadarOnline.com, in which she claimed Diddy raped her in 2018, physically and emotionally abused her throughout their decade-long romance, and piled her with drugs and alcohol to keep her “complacent.”

“Mr. Combs secured his control over the young and impressionable Ms. Ventura by introducing her to a drug-fueled lifestyle that kept her complacent and compliant,” the documents read, adding that Diddy allegedly first introduced her to opiates around 2008.

According to Cassie, Diddy “would often have pills and other drugs out in the open ‘like candy.’”

She claimed the record producer was “addicted to prescription painkillers and took ecstasy frequently.” Diddy’s ex-girlfriend alleged that the situation got so out of control that he demanded she get a prescription under her name when he could no longer get pills.

“At first, Ms. Ventura was given the prescriptions that Mr. Combs received from a doctor in Miami, Florida. Eventually, when Mr. Combs exhausted his supply of pills, he demanded that Ms. Ventura procure prescriptions from this Miami doctor in her own name,” the lawsuit stated.

The drug accusations didn’t stop there.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Cassie alleged that Diddy forced her to perform illicit acts with male sex workers while he masturbated. She said he’d pile her with drugs and alcohol before the arrangements, which he called “Freak Offs” or FOs.

“Mr. Combs always supplied Ms. Ventura (and the sex worker) with copious amounts of drugs before and during the FOs. Ms. Ventura was given ecstasy, cocaine, GHB, ketamine, marijuana, and alcohol in excessive amounts during FOs,” she claimed in the legal documents, adding that the drugs “allowed her to disassociate during these horrific encounters.”

According to the lawsuit, Diddy told Cassie that he “wanted to engage in a fantasy of his called ‘voyeurism.’ Mr. Combs said that it would ‘turn him on’ if he saw Ms. Ventura ‘with another d—.'”

She claimed the first time happened in Los Angeles when the rapper allegedly “hired a man and brought the man to his home.” The alleged encounter lasted “multiple days.”

“The man, Mr. Combs, and Ms. Ventura wore masquerade masks, and ingested drugs. Mr. Combs directed Ms. Ventura to perform sexual acts with this man while Mr. Combs watched them. He masturbated while he directed Ms. Ventura and the man to do specific sexual acts,” the documents stated.

Cassie sued Diddy, claiming he “raped” her in her own home “after she tried to leave him.” She also alleged he “often punched, beat, kicked and stomped” her during their relationship.

Diddy denied the allegations, claiming she blackmailed him — an accusation Cassie denied.

“Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations. For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail. Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday,” his lawyer, Ben Brafman, said.

Cassie’s attorney, Douglas Wigdor, told RadarOnline.com, “Mr. Combs offered Ms. Ventura eight figures to silence her and prevent the filing of this lawsuit. She rejected his efforts and decided to give a voice to all woman (sic) who suffer in silence. Ms. Ventura should be applauded for her bravery.”