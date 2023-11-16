Aubrey O’Day ‘in Complete Support’ of Cassie Amid Diddy Rape, Abuse Allegations: ‘Been Trynna Tell Ya’ll For Years’

Last year, Aubrey O’Day claimed she was fired from Danity Kane because she refused to do things that were “expected” of her outside of her regular work responsibilities.

Aubrey has Cassie’s back following the latter’s bombshell lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs for alleged rape and abuse.

“I’m in complete support of her,” the pop star, 39, tells Page Six exclusively.

I stay trying to tell y’all.. pic.twitter.com/KUraJurEFA — Aubrey O'Day (@AubreyODay) November 16, 2023

O’Day also took to her Instagram Story to add, “Been tryna tell y’all for years. Prayers up for this queen @cassie.”

Her former Danity Kane bandmate Dawn Richard added on Twitter, “praying for Cassie and her family, for peace and healing. you are beautiful and brave.”

praying for Cassie and her family, for peace and healing. you are beautiful and brave. ?? — DAWN (@DawnRichard) November 16, 2023

O’Day famously competed on Combs’ “Making the Band 3” and was chosen to join the girl group under his Bad Boy Records label. But during the “Making the Band 4” finale in October 2008, Combs revealed O’Day had been kicked out.

She claimed on a December 2022 episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast that she was fired because she “wasn’t willing to do what was expected of [her] — not talent-wise, but in other areas.”

The “Show Stopper” singer alleged that she was “the only girl that was in those types of positions.”

“You know, I have such a love-hate [relationship] with it all because I don’t think I would’ve been able to be so successful in so many other areas had I not been trained under Diddy,” she told host Alex Cooper.

“He was the hardest person that you can work for, and it was torture. And not the work part of it, but the other stuff — mind games.”

O’Day claimed there was “a lot of betrayal” and “lies,” noting that she was “young and impressionable”

“We understand our beauty, as women, through the eyes of the people observing us,” she explained. “Well, who’s observing us? Men. So we learn our beauty through a man’s eye, which is very subjective.

“So it’s difficult when you’re that young to understand your worth as a woman through the men that I was around, and that was very traumatic. I don’t think any of us have healed from that,” she added, going on to claim that Combs, 54, would say things like, “You’re not hot anymore. What happened?”

The “Damaged” songstress made sure to point out that “there was no #MeToo [movement]” or “protecting anyone at that time,” sharing that the norm was to “sign a million NDAs and a million contracts that took away all your rights.”

In fact, O’Day claimed in September that Combs had recently asked her and her former bandmates to sign NDAs promising to never disparage him or his record label.

“And me, as somebody that’s a girl’s girl, I hit everyone in my group and said, ‘Absolutely do not take this deal,’” she said.

Cassie — who dated Combs for close to 13 years until they broke up in October 2018 — alleged that the rapper-turned-hip-hop mogul exhibited a pattern of abuse and control throughout their relationship that allegedly included forcing her to have sex with male prostitutes while he filmed, physically abusing her and supplying her with drugs.

Cassie — born Casandra Ventura — also alleged that Combs forced his way into her home and raped her toward the end of their relationship.

“After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships,” the “Me & U” hitmaker, 37, told Page Six in a statement.

“With the expiration of New York’s Adult Survivors Act fast approaching, it became clear that this was an opportunity to speak up about the trauma I have experienced and that I will be recovering from for the rest of my life.”

Combs’ attorney denied the allegations, claiming that Cassie had been demanding money from his client.

“Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations,” the lawyer told us. “For the past 6 months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail.

“Despite withdrawing her initial threat,” the lawyer went on, “Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday.”