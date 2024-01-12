Diddy Reportedly Cut From Yung Miami's BET Reality Show Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuits

Yung Miami’s on-and-off-again boyfriend, Diddy, has reportedly been removed from her upcoming reality show.

via: AceShowbiz

If a new report is to be believed, the hip-hop mogul will no longer appear on the raptress’ upcoming reality show.

The alleged decision comes after Yung Miami faced backlash for staying silent amid Diddy’s lawsuits, including one from ex Ciara. No details are known about the City Girls member’s new BET show. However, it is reportedly set to premiere sometime this year on the network.

Recently, it was said that Diddy cut his financial support for his former fling as he apparently needs to save his money amid his serious legal issues. A person close to her told Media Take Out that Diddy is “no longer paying Yung Miami’s bills.”

Following their romantic relationship, Yung Miami allegedly had been relying on the Bad Boy Records founder for her lavish lifestyle. The 54-year-old rapper “had been paying for her private flights, shopping sprees and rent for a luxury Miami penthouse,” but Diddy has cut those expenses now.

“Diddy still bought [Yung Miami] a Christmas gift, but he’s not as generous as he once was,” the source noted. Her close friend went on detailing, “He’s not paying her rent, or giving her money anymore. And he told her not to expect anything from him in the future.”

The source added that Diddy, who stepped down as chairman of Revolt after being accused of sexual assault, physical and emotional abuse in multiple lawsuits, needs Miami’s mental support amid his legal battle. “He can really use someone like Careesha in his life,” the friend claimed. “She really does care about him not just his money. But the money is important, yes. So he has to start paying again, if he wants her companionship.”