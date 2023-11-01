Diddy Reacts to Rumor That Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith Tried to Have a Threesome with Ex Jennifer Lopez

Sean “Diddy” Combs is setting the record straight about an alleged proposition involving his then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith.

According to rumor, Will & Jada asked Jennifer for a threesome.

via People:

“I saw a guy on the internet the other day who said he used to be your security guard, who said when you were dating J.Lo, Will Smith and Jada tried to pick her up on a threesome and you were going to beat up Will Smith. Is that true?” Kimmel, 55, asked Diddy, 53.

Diddy remained silent and stared at Kimmel for a few seconds, before responding, “This show has gotten crazier since the last time I was here.”

“No, you really heard that?” the “Last Night” singer said, as Kimmel responded: “Yeah, I watched it on the internet. You’re telling me I can’t believe everything I read?”

Diddy added: “I don’t know what you’re talking about. Jimmy, I thought we was friends.”

The story Kimmel referenced was an interview on The Art of Dialogue podcast with Diddy’s former security guard, Gene Deal.

In the interview, he claimed that Diddy said Will and Jada were trying to “scoop up” Lopez from him while they dated. Combs and Lopez dated for two years before splitting in 2001. The former couple announced their breakup on Valentine’s Day of that year, but have since remained friendly.

Elsewhere in the interview, Diddy also discussed his new music.

The Love Album: Off the Grid marks Diddy’s first solo album since 2006’s Press Play, which included the hits “Come to Me” featuring Nicole Scherzinger and “Last Night” featuring Keyshia Cole.

“The thing about it is the game that goes with it. It’s The Love Album but you have to go off the grid. That means you have to get with your significant other and turn off your Wi-Fi, lock the door, put on a red light, put on this album and then just go with the flow,” he told Kimmel.

On Sept. 12, the hip-hop star’s legacy was honored at the MTV VMAs when longtime friend Mary J. Blige presented him with the Global Icon Award. His eldest daughter Chance, 17, and 16-year-old twin daughters D’Lila and Jessie were also on hand to support their dad.

Diddy accepted the award at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. He also performed a medley of his hits with help from Yung Miami and Cole, and his son King Combs, 25.

Watch the interview below.