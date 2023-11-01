'Succession' Star Alan Ruck Crashes His Truck into L.A. Pizzeria

Alan Ruck was reportedly involved in a four-vehicle collision in Hollywood on Tuesday that resulted in his truck crashing into a pizzeria.

via EW:

According to NBC News, the actor was reportedly involved in a multi-car collision on the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and La Brea Avenue. A law enforcement source confirmed to EW that two people were injured in the accident around 9 p.m. Tuesday, and that there is no DUI component to the ongoing investigation. TMZ was first to report that Ruck’s Rivian truck collided with Raffallo’s Pizza.

Security camera footage obtained by TMZ shows the truck appear to rear-end two other vehicles, launching one of them into a third car in the middle of the intersection, before ramming into the building. TMZ also reported that Ruck remained at the scene after climbing out of the truck.

Eyewitness Tim Ratcliff, the owner of several nearby restaurants, described the incident to local news station KTLA. “The whole building shook and I thought a bomb or something had exploded,” he said. Ratcliff also said that he saw Ruck immediately after the incident. “I asked him, ‘Are you okay?’ And the first thing out of his mouth was ‘Is everyone (else) okay? I think I hit someone. Is he okay?'”

One victim, a 32-year-old man, was taken to the hospital after the accident with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities did not confirm identities of anyone involved.

Representatives for Ruck did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

Ruck earned an Emmy nomination for playing eldest son Connor Roy on HBO’s hit drama series, Succession, which ended it’s run this year after four seasons. He rose to fame earlier in his career for playing Cameron Frye, the uptight best friend of Matthew Broderick’s Ferris Bueller in the 1986 teen comedy. Coincidentally, a plot point in the film sees Cameron accidentally crash his dad’s prized Ferrari through a window.

He’s lucky to be alive.