Diddy Leaves Flirty Comments On Yung Miami's New Thirst Trap Amid Joie Chavis Romance Rumors [Photo + Video]

It looks like Diddy still has his eyes on Yung Miami amid rumors he’s dating Joie Chavis. After Yung Miami posted new thirs trap on social media, Diddy couldn’t help but leave flirty comments on it.

via: Rap-Up

After the two were spotted getting cozy earlier this year, the Bad Boy is once again showing the City Girl love. Miami posted a series of sexy pics on Instagram over the weekend, which had Diddy feeling some type of way.

“AWWWW SHIIIIIIT !!!!” an excited Puff commented on the thirst trap, along with the flame and sunglasses face emoji.

He also added, “SHAWTY WOP!!”

This is not the first time the pair has sparked speculation over their relationship. In August, Miami shared a video of herself seated in Diddy’s lap while drinking his DeLeon tequila. Prior to that, the rumored couple showed PDA as they held hands while attending a birthday party for Quality Control CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas in Atlanta.

CARESHA AND DIDDY ARE DEADASS DATING ???! pic.twitter.com/j5rjCt5pLc — m (@shortyshustla) August 4, 2021

This came just around one month after Miami unfollowed Chavis. Miami took the move after the latter was caught on camera cozying up to the hip-hop mogul while on a romantic yacht vacation.