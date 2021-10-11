Cardi B Officiated Same-Sex Couple: ‘This Was Such a Fulfilling Thing to Do’ [Video]

Cardi B served as the officiant to a beautiful same-sex wedding ahead of National Coming Out Day on October 11.

via: Complex

In the latest episode of Cardi Tries—the rapper’s Facebook Messenger series—Cardi is joined by That’s So Raven star Raven-Symoné as she officiates a same-sex wedding in California. The episode, released in time for National Coming Out Day, sees Cardi officiate the ceremony for newly weds Brandi and Shannon, as Raven is their ringbearer.

“By the power invested in me by the state of California and my online course, I now pronounce you wife and wife,” Cardi declared.

Imagine being able to say Cardi freaking B officiated your wedding ?! ??????? pic.twitter.com/UVx4qHHcE6 — ????? ?-??? ????? ?? (@BussMeDownnn) October 8, 2021

During the episode, Raven spoke about what being at the ceremony alongside Cardi meant to her, sharing that it “reminded me of my wedding day when I really wanted to see my wife in a beautiful wedding dress.”

Cardi also opened up to Raven about her own wedding to Offset in 2017, saying that she might be ready to have a “wedding-wedding now.”

“I got married in my bedroom … I do wish I had a bigger wedding because I’m very flamboyant, so I do want the whole dress and the whole cake and everything,” she said. “I didn’t even have a ring, so I just didn’t feel like I was married because I didn’t have the whole shabangabang.”

After the episode, which you can watch on Facebook here, Cardi took to Twitter to share with her fans that she is indeed licensed to marry, adding what we already know: She does “it all.”

By the way WORLD I’m licensed to marry people ….sooo yea… I do it all and this was such a fulfilling thing to do and Raven was soo fun I was sooo starstruck. https://t.co/i74YNT7Xbb — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 9, 2021

“By the way WORLD I’m licensed to marry people ….sooo yea,” Cardi tweeted. “I do it all and this was such a fulfilling thing to do and Raven was soo fun I was sooo starstruck.”

Happy National Coming Out Day for everyone who chooses to live their truth.