Diddy to Host and Executive Produce the 2022 Billboard Music Awards [Photo]

Twenty-five years ago, music mogul and global superstar Sean “Diddy” Combs won his first Billboard Music Award. Now, the living legend is returning to host the 2022 awards ceremony. The announcement was made today (April 22) by MRC and NBC.

via: The Root

Per Billboard, this honor comes exactly 25 years after Diddy took home his first BBMA for his debut album, No Way Out, back in 1997. Executive producing alongside Diddy will be Robert Deaton with MRC Live & Alternative set to produce as well.

In a statement sharing the news, Diddy explained:

“This will be unlike any awards show–I’m bringing the love and setting the frequency at an all-time high. The Billboard Music Awards truly represent the artists and where music is today, so I’m excited to curate the biggest live performances and surprises. The world has to tune in to see.”

As previously reported by The Root, the world has already gotten a glimpse into what they can expect at this year’s ceremony with the recent announcement of early musical acts and special award recipients. Thee Hot Girl Coach herself, a.k.a. Megan Thee Stallion will be making her first BBMA performance this year. She’ll be joined by Nigerian rapper Burna Boy and rapper Latto who will set the stage on fire with their signature flairs.

Mary J. Blige will also be recognized with this year’s Icon Award which highlights “outstanding artists who have achieved excellence on the Billboard charts and have made an indelible mark on music itself.”

“My career has been such an incredible and unexpected journey that has included many turns into avenues I never could have imagined like acting, producing, launching businesses and now even my own music festival,” Blige said in a statement. “Through it all, I always one way or another gravitated back to my first love, music. To be recognized in this way at this moment, with the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards, is an incredible honor and one that I am truly humbled by.”

Additionally, this year’s nominees include frontrunners The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Kanye “It’s Really Just Ye Now” West, Drake and Giv?on.

Tune in Sunday, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT to catch the star-studded show being broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. NBC will also stream the event live on Peacock.