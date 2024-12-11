Diddy Could Be Facing 300 Legal Cases Involving ‘Equal Number of Men and Women,’ Says Lawyer

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

A lawyer representing several alleged victims of Sean “Diddy” Combs says the potential number of civil legal cases against the musician “is probably in the 300 range”.

Tony Buzbee told the BBC on Wednesday, Dec. 11 that he estimates his team has received around 3,000 calls since he urged potential victims to come forward via social media and a press conference on Oct. 1.

He added that people have been phoning up “every single day,” the outlet reported.

“I think that the potential [number of] cases is probably in the 300 range, but I think realistically, it’ll ultimately be about 100 to 150,” he told the BBC.

About an equal number of men and women have come forward to accuse Combs of misconduct, with the accusations spanning over a 20-year period, the BBC reported, citing Buzbee. Buzbee has filed 20 lawsuits so far from men and women seeking damages from Combs, according to the publication.

Responding to Buzbee’s claim that there could be 300 legal cases involving Combs, Combs’ legal team said that the attorney’s “barrage of lawsuits against Mr. Combs” are “shameless publicity stunts, designed to extract payments from celebrities who fear having lies spread about them, just as lies have been spread about Mr. Combs.”

“As his legal team has said before, Mr. Combs has full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor,” they added.

Combs’ legal team said in a Oct. 14 statement: “The press conference and 1-800 number that preceded today’s barrage of filings were clear attempts to garner publicity. Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone—adult or minor, man or woman.”

Combs’ attorneys previously said in a statement following the first wave of complaints filed by Buzbee’s clients that the mogul “cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus” and that he “emphatically” denied sexually abusing anyone.

Combs is facing an increasing number of allegations and is currently in federal custody in New York City following his September indictment on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

via: People

