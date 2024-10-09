Diddy Case: Accuser’s Ex-Boyfriend Claims She Tried to Pay Him $3 Million for Support Amid Assault Lawsuit

BY: Walker Published 51 mins ago

One of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ latest accusers is being accused of bribery.

The ex-boyfriend of Thalia Graves – who has sued Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs – is accusing her of attempting to bribe him with $3 million if he vouched for the claims she made against the rap impresario.

Graves on September 24 filed a lawsuit in New York federal court, claiming the music mogul and his head of security Joseph Sherman raped her and recorded it on video at his New York recording studio in 2001.

Advertisement

Graves said her ex-boyfriend told her late last year – following the lawsuit raised by Combs’ ex Cassie, which was settled in a day -informed her that the rapper had recorded the incident, shown it to others and sold it as pornography.

Graves’ ex-boyfriend provided TMZ with text messages from November of 2023 in which she said she was going to pursue litigation against Combs ‘because he’s the one that has the money.’

The outlet reported Tuesday that Graves tried to get her ex-boyfriend to confirm that he saw the footage in question; and specifically cited finances in writing, ‘What do you n$3 mil?’

Graves’ ex-boyfriend told TMZ that he ‘interpreted it as an attempted bribe’ and promptly blocked her phone number and social media accounts. Combs’ legal team has also have copies of the text exchange, the outlet reported.

Advertisement

Graves, who appeared with one of her attorneys, Gloria Allred, at a September 24 news conference, said she was 25 and dating an executive who worked for Combs in the summer of 2001 at the time the incident occurred.

Graves said Combs and Sherman lured her to a meeting at Bad Boy Recording Studios, picked her up in an SUV and during the ride gave her a drink ‘likely laced with a drug.’ (Sherman has denied meeting Graves or working for Combs during the timeframe in question.)

Allred told TMZ Tuesday in reply to the allegation against Graves, ‘It is very common that rich powerful men and their supporters attempt to discredit, shame and humiliate accusers who have the courage to come forward. The complaint speaks for itself. Our client is looking forward to her day in court.’

According to the lawsuit, Graves lost consciousness and awoke to find herself bound inside Combs’ office and lounge at the studio. The two men raped her, slapped her, slammed her head against a pool table and ignored her screams and cries for help, the lawsuit alleges.

Advertisement

At a September 24 news conference in Los Angeles with Allred, Graves said she has suffered from ‘flashbacks, nightmares and intrusive thoughts’ in the years since.

‘It has been hard for me to trust others to form healthy relationships or even feel safe in my own skin,’ Graves said, crying as she read from a statement. She said it is ‘a pain that reaches into your very core of who you are and leaves emotional scars that may never fully heal.’

Graves’ lawsuit also alleges that late last year, after Combs’ former singing protégé and girlfriend Cassie filed a lawsuit that began the surge of allegations against him, Graves learned through her former boyfriend that Combs had recorded her rape, shown it to others and sold it as pornography.

The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they have been sexually abused, unless they come forward publicly as Graves and Cassie, whose legal name is Casandra Ventura, have done.

Advertisement

Graves’ lawsuit says both Combs and Sherman contacted her multiple times in the years after the assault, threatening repercussions if she told anyone what had happened to her. She was in a divorce and custody fight at the time and feared losing her young son if she revealed anything, the suit says.

Graves said at the news conference that the guilt and shame attached ‘often made me feel worthless, isolated and sometimes responsible for what happened to me.’

The lawsuit seeks damages to be determined at trial and for all copies of the video to be accounted for and destroyed.

The lawsuit also names as defendants several companies owned by Combs, the three-time Grammy winner and founder of Bad Boy Records who was among the most influential hip-hop producers and executives of the past three decades.

Advertisement

via: Daily Mail