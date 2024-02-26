Diddy Accused of Sexual Harassment and Assault By Producer Rodney Jones, Who Worked His Latest 'Love' Album | lovebscott.com

Diddy is being sued by another person — this time a producer who goes by the name of Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones.

According to the lawsuit, Diddy is being accused of sexually harassing, drugging and threatening him over more than a year.

via NBC News:

The producer, Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, says in the lawsuit that he lived and traveled with Combs from September 2022 to November 2023, during which time he recorded hours of video and audio of Combs, his staff and others “engaging in serious illegal activity.”

Among the allegations is that Combs forced Jones to procure sex workers and pressured him to engage in unwelcomed sex acts with them and others and that Combs gave laced alcoholic beverages to people who attended parties at his homes.

The lawsuit includes what it says are screenshots from gatherings hosted at Combs’ homes that included underage girls and sex workers, some of whom he said were provided drinks that had been laced with drugs at Combs’ direction.

The suit, filed in U.S District Court for the Southern District of New York, also names Combs’ adult son, Justin; his chief of staff, Kristina Khorram; Universal Music Group CEO Sir Lucian Grainge; and former Motown Records CEO Ethiopia Habtemariam as defendants. Jones says in the lawsuit that Grainge, Habtemariam, Motown Records, Love Records and Universal Music Group effectively worked together with Combs in a “RICO enterprise” that “failed to adequately monitor, warn, or supervise” the actions of Combs, his son and his chief of staff. A RICO enterprise is any individuals or groups that act together to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

Jones is seeking $30 million.

Representatives for Justin Combs, Khorram, Grainge, Motown Records and Love Records did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Habtemariam could not immediately be reached for comment.

Combs’ attorney Shawn Holley called the allegations “pure fiction.”

“We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies,” Holley said in a statement. “We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them.”

The suit is the latest in a series of damning allegations against Combs.

According to Jones’ lawsuit, in or about August 2022, Combs called Jones and requested that he produce several songs on the R&B album “The Love Album: Off the Grid,” which was released in September 2023 and was nominated for a Grammy.

“Mr. Jones agreed, and his life has been detrimentally impacted ever since,” the lawsuit says.

Jones alleges that Combs sexually harassed and assaulted him while he lived with him at Combs’ homes in Florida, Los Angeles and New York, as well as on a yacht Combs rented in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The harassment and assault included “constant unsolicited and unauthorized groping and touching of his anus,” according to the lawsuit.

Jones says he was forced to work in Combs’ bathroom as Combs showered naked in a glass enclosure, according to the lawsuit.

When he raised concerns about the behavior to Khorram, Combs’ chief of staff, the lawsuit says, she dismissed them as “friendly horseplay, stating that those acts were Mr. Combs way of ‘showing that he likes you.’”

The lawsuit accuses Khoramm of aiding and abetting Combs’ sexual assault of Jones and of working with Combs “to groom him into accepting a homosexual relationship.”

Jones also alleges that he was forced to solicit sex workers and perform sex acts with them to please Combs.

We believe Rodney.