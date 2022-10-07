Designer Yoon Ahn Responds To Kanye’s Claims That She Slept With A$AP Rocky [Photos]

Kanye West is throwing yet another celebrity under the bus.

Kanye West has targeted most of the fashion world in his recent social media rants. In one week, the DONDA star has called out everyone from Anna Wintour and writer Gabrielle Karefa-Johnson to Justin Bieber and Supreme creative director Tremaine Emory.

Earlier this week, Emory slammed Ye via Instagram, urging him to stop using Virgil Abloh’s name in his rants, while also claiming that West was not kind to the famed designer toward the end of his life. In his recent Internet outburst, Ye continued slamming Emory and his work, posting, “Tremaine’s new name as the BLM officer at Supreme is Tremendez. You only got the job since you were Black and you used to work for me and you knew Virgil [Abloh].”

Following the post, Kanye shared a screenshot of several industry folks who “liked” Emory’s message to “KEEP VIRGIL NAME OUT YOUR MOUTH.” The accounts included designer Kerwin Frost, writer Time Blanks and Ambush creative director Yoon Ahn. He went on to slam Yoon in a follow up post, while also claiming that she slept with A$AP Rocky. “Ambush Weak. Rocky f***d Yoon. Next.”

The 45-year old designer quickly hopped in the comment section to deny the claims, writing, “LOL. Not true but okayy,” before clapping back on her own account.

“Not only using false sex accusation, spreading that lie in the name of God to insult a woman is lowest of the lowest,” Ahn — who is also a jewelry designer for Dior Men — wrote, adding a Bible verse at the bottom of her post stating, “Be aware of false prophets -Matthew 7:15.”

