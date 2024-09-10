Deshaun Watson Faces New Lawsuit Alleging Sexual Assault and Battery | www.lovebscott.com

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been accused of sexual assault and battery in a new lawsuit.

via Complex:

The accuser, who goes by Jane Doe in the suit, alleges the incident occurred in Oct. 2020 while Watson was playing for the Houston Texans. Doe claims she and Watson agreed to a dinner date at her apartment after she declined to meet him at the Houston Galleria out of hesitancy of being seen with him in public.

Doe alleges Watson was aggressively yelling and screaming at her on the phone when he could not find her apartment on the night of their date.

The lawsuit claims she exited the bathroom after applying makeup and found Watson “completely naked on her bed, lying face down on his stomach.” The Browns quarterback allegedly asked her to massage his buttocks, but she “tried to appease Watson by rubbing his back, rather than his buttocks.”

Watson then allegedly turned over and “continued to demand that Jane Doe massage him, gesturing from his knees to his groin.” In response to Doe mentioning she was not a masseuse, Watson questioned what she wanted to do instead.

The suit claims Watson “partially disrobed Jane Doe and penetrated her vagina without consent, implicit or explicit” before she could respond. Doe alleges she was sexually assaulted for several minutes before escaping and grabbing a heavy piece of décor to defend herself.

Watson then “stormed out of Jane Doe’s apartment.”

The lawsuit is seeking damages of more than $1 million in addition to “pre-and post-judgment interest at the maximum legal rate, costs of court, punitive damages, and any other relief to which Plaintiff may be justly entitled.”

The woman is being represented by Tony Buzbee, who also served as the attorney in the 23 civil lawsuits against Watson settled in connection to accusations of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions. Watson was suspended 11 games and fined $5 million for his actions.

It sounds like Deshaun Watson needs to be behind bars.