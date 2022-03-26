Deshaun Watson Denies Sexual Assault Allegations After Second Grand Jury Fails To Indict [Photo + Video]

Another grand jury in Texas has declined to indict quarterback Deshaun Watson this week of sexual misconduct charges.

via: BET

On March 25, Watson told reporters, “I’ve never assaulted, I never disrespected and I never harassed any woman in my life. As far as the details of actually, the things that they’re alleging, I can’t speak on that because there’s an ongoing investigation, but in the future, once everything is resolved, I would love to talk about it.”

When asked if he had done anything he regretted, the 26-year-old responded with, “I don’t have any regrets. Like I said before, the things that are off the field right now that came up caught me by surprise because I never did anything that these people are alleging.”

Additionally, two other massage therapists have came forward to accuse Watson of sexual improprieties, according to USA Today. They claimed he forced sexual acts, exposed himself or improperly touched them.

Watson denied the allegations back then, tweeting, “I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect. The plaintiff’s lawyer claims that this isn’t about money, but before filing suit he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected. Unlike him, this isn’t about money for me — it’s about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that.”

Grand juries did not criminally charge Waston, however, ??he is facing over 20 civil complaints from accusers.

Watson previously played for the Houston Texans, he now plays for the Cleveland Browns.