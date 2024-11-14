Denzel Washington Reveals Gladiator 2 Bosses Cut ‘Full on the Lips’ Homosexual Kiss — ‘I Guess They Weren’t Ready for That Yet!

BY: Walker Published 9 hours ago

Denzel Washington revealed in an interview with Gayety that a scene from Gladiator 2 in which he kisses another man was cut from the film.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Oscar winner, 69, stars as Macrinus in the movie, a wealthy powerbroker in Rome who keeps a stable of gladiators for sport.

The script mentions his character had relationships with other men in the past and Washington claims he did partake in a male-on-male kissing scene, but it was cut from the movie.

He explained to Gayety: “I actually kissed a man in the film but they took it out, they cut it, I think they got chicken.

“I kissed a guy full on the lips and I guess they weren’t ready for that yet.

“I killed him about five minutes later. It’s Gladiator. It’s the kiss of death.”

Washington is reunited with director Ridley Scott on Gladiator 2, which also stars Irish actor Paul Mescal, after their work together on 2007’s American Gangster.

And it was Scott’s involvement which convinced the Malcolm X star to sign up and it’s proved to be a savvy move, as Washington is now being touted for another Oscar for his role in the film.

He told Empire Magazine: “I have to be inspired by the filmmaker, and I was tremendously inspired by Ridley.

“We had a great go-round the first go-round and here we are. He’s engaged. He’s excited about life and his next film. He’s an inspiration.

“We should all want to feel like that at 86.”

Washington has admitted in recent interviews that he is not sure how many acting jobs he’s got left before he retires, and therefore working with great directors is of the utmost importance for the remainder of his career.

Speaking to Australia’s Today programme, he explained: “For me it’s about the filmmakers. Especially at this point in my career, I am only interested in working with the best.

“I don’t know how many more films I’m going to make. It’s probably not that many. I want to do things I haven’t done.”

via: Radar Online