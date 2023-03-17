Dennis Rodman Claims Travis Scott Copied His Sneaker Design [Video]

Dennis Rodman, the NBA Hall of Famer, has accused Travis Scott of copying the backward swoosh he helped introduce with the Nike Air Darwin.

via: Vibe

During a recent shoe convention, “The Worm” stopped to speak with a couple of fans about his roots in sneaker culture, claiming the Nike Air Darwin was the first model to carry the logo.

Rodman holds up a pair of the “Mocha” Travis Scott 1s to the camera, pointing out the similarities in the kick’s aesthetic.

“Travis Scott has copied my shoe. I was the first guy to do mine backward when I was playing with the Chicago Bulls. Come on, Travis, give me some credit. You copied my sh*t. This ain’t new, but either way, congratulations,” the former All-Star power forward asserted.

Dennis Rodman says Travis Scott copied his shoe ? Thoughts? ? pic.twitter.com/xpdGDGzB5U — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) March 16, 2023

The Nike Air Darwin debuted in 1994, towards the tail-end of Rodman’s career with the San Antonio Spurs. The hi-top shoe boasted perforated leather on its upper, constructed with a ballistic mesh to create a then-state-of-the-art breathable model. Nike’s logo can be seen on the heel, positioned in reverse— just as Dennis mentioned in the video.

Scott’s rendition of the Air Jordan 1 debuted in 2019, donning a chocolate and beige colorway. Additionally, the sneaker is stitched with an enlarged backward logo.