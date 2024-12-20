Dennis Rodman Apologizes to Daughter Trinity After She Acknowledged Their Estranged Relationship

BY: Walker Published 7 hours ago

NBA legend Dennis Rodman issued an Instagram apology to his daughter Trinity Rodman after she spoke about their estranged relationship on a podcast and said they are bonded “maybe by blood but nothing else.”

During an episode of the podcast Call Her Daddy, Trinity detailed her relationship with her father. She goes as far as to say that she doesn’t consider him a dad at all.

“He’s not a dad. He’s a person, but he’s not a dad. Maybe by blood, nothing else,” the soccer star explained.

The soccer star said they last met in public in 2021 at a NWSL match. Her Washington Spirit took on the North Carolina Courage and he made a surprise appearance.

“When he showed up at my game, I was so mad,” she said. “I started crying on the field. So I’m trying to play a soccer game and I’m crying. … I was like, ‘You took this happy moment from me and f*cked with my head again.’ I’m walking over there so mad, like, ‘F*ck you.’ I walk over there, he grabs my head and I just start bawling into his arms as if it’s a daddy-daughter [moment].”

“After that, radio silence,” she said. “Stupid me for thinking that was gonna be some type of like new spark because that was me every single time.

On Wednesday (Dec 18), Rodman took to Instagram reel where he was glancing through a photo album.

“Sorry, I wasn’t the Dad you wanted me to be but either way I still tried and I still try and Never will Stop,” Rodman’s caption read. “I will keep trying even when you’re being told as an adult not to respond to my phone calls. I will try even when it’s difficult and if it takes a long time.”

“I’m always here And tell you all the time whether it’s your voice or voicemail how proud I am,” he continued. “I always had one wish and it was I wish my kids would call me and come see me. Hopefully one day I can get that.”

He concluded, “I’m here and I’m still trying to pick up the phone. You have my number, You see me calling, I’m still here Dennis RODMAN.”

via: Hot97

