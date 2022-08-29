Demi Lovato Regrets Making Her Documentaries, Says She Wishes She Would've Waited

Demi Lovato revealed that she has some regrets making documentaries about her life so soon.

via Page Six:

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer — who uses she/they pronouns — revealed in an interview with Alternative Press that she doesn’t plan on making any more documentaries about her life.

“Honestly, I’m really sick of watching myself, and I think other people probably are too,” the 30-year-old told the outlet. “And if they aren’t, then they can watch my music videos.”

Over the past decade, Lovato has released three different documentaries outlining her struggles with addiction and its impact on her career.

“I wish I would have waited until I had my s–t figured out more because now it’s cemented. Sobriety is what works for me and nothing else,” she told the outlet.

Her most recent documentary, “Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil,” detailed the singer’s near-fatal drug overdose in 2018. Following the incident, Lovato revealed she was “California Sober,” meaning she still smoked weed and drank alcohol in moderation.

However, a year later, the rockstar gave up substances completely and went into treatment.

However, her dislike for documentaries doesn’t mean she want to stop sharing her story with fans. She just plan on waiting until she’s figured out what she want.

“My story’s not done, so I want to be able to say by the time I’ve written a book, ‘OK, this is me grown up,’” she told the outlet.

Lovato recently released her 8th studio album, “Holy Fvck,” and said it reflects who she truly is.

“I’m in a new chapter of my life, and I want my music to reflect that,” Lovato said about getting back to her rock ‘n’ roll roots.

One of the tracks, “29” disses her relationship with ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama, whom she met when she was 17 and he was 29.

“I think sometimes the public needs the truth, and that’s why I decided to release … [this] single,” the “Camp Rock” alum said on an episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

“I came out of treatment with anger, I came out of treatment with understanding and growth,” she told host Alexandra Cooper. “It was a reflective song for me. Even though there [are] undertones of anger, I really learned a lot about that experience and I decided to write about it.”

Three documentaries under the age of 30 sounds…excessive. Then again, Demi’s been through a LOT.