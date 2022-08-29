Barbie Ferreira Cast in Blumhouse Thriller ‘House of Spoils’ Following ‘Euphoria’ Exit

Barbie Ferreira is done with ‘Euphoria,’ but the actress has landed a role in an upcoming film from Amazon Studios and Blumhouse.

via Complex:

Ferreira has been cast alongside West Side Story Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose in House of Spoils, a psychological thriller directed by Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy, who also penned the screenplay.

Per Variety, House of Spoils sees DeBose as a chef opening a farm-to-table restaurant in a remote locale, where she “battles kitchen chaos, a dubious investor, crushing self-doubts” as well as “the powerful spirit of the estate’s previous owner, who is constantly threatening to sabotage her.”

Jason Blum is producing the film with Alex Scharfman, Lucas Joaquin and Drew Houpt of Secret Engine, as well as Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath for Divide/Conquer

The news arrives a few days after Ferreira, who played Kat Hernandez on the HBO drama, announced that she won’t be returning for Euphoria’s upcoming third season.

“After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye,” the 25-year-old wrote.

“I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today,” she continued. “I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it.”

Hopefully this next career move works out for her.