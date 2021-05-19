Demi Lovato Comes Out as Non-Binary [Video]

Demi Lovato kicked off their new podcast, 4D with Demi Lovato, with a “very personal” announcement.

via: Page Six

“Over the past year-and-a-half I’ve been doing some healing and some reflective work, and through this work I’ve had the revelation that I identify as non-binary,” Lovato shared on their new OBB Sound-produced podcast, “4D With Demi Lovato.”

“With that said, I’ll officially be changing my pronouns to they/them,” Lovato continued. “I feel this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering.”

Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity & chance to be who we want & wish to be. I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, & everything in between. pic.twitter.com/HSBcfmNruo — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021

The “Heart Attack” singer, 28, continued their revelation in subsequent tweets, adding that the admission “opens another level of vulnerability for me.”

Lovato made the announcement publicly “for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones” and encouraged everyone to keep living their “truths.”

“Gender is not simply male or female. Nonbinary people live outside of those rigid categories and they should be respected for who they are, which includes using the pronouns they tell us to use,” said Anthony Allen Ramos, GLAAD’s Head of Talent.

“People identifying as nonbinary is not new—and recognition and visibility of nonbinary people has been growing. Demi has always been one of the loudest and proudest advocates for LGBTQ people and issues. In sharing their story today, they will educate countless people around the world and reach other nonbinary people with a message of pride.”

Lovato’s non-binary revelation came just two months after they came out as pansexual in an interview with Joe Rogan.

“I don’t know. I’m so fluid now, and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was super closeted off,” the pop star told the podcast host.

The “Dancing With the Devil” singer also joked that they once heard somebody refer to the LGBTQIA+ community as the “alphabet mafia” and loved it.

“I’m part of the alphabet mafia and proud,” they said, laughing. “Why can’t we just say queer, y’all? Nah, I’m just kidding.”

