DDG Responds To Critics After Seemingly Referencing Halle Bailey On "Famous"

DDG has responded to the people criticizing his new song “Famous,” which has him opening up about his insecurities in his relationship with Halle Bailey.

via: Rap-Up

DDG found himself in hot water this past weekend as fans and critics reacted to his latest release, “Famous.” Interpreted by many as a reflection on relationship troubles and personal insecurities, the song caused a stir upon its debut on Friday (July 14). Some listeners speculated that it might pertain to the artist’s alleged relationship with Halle Bailey, although her name isn’t directly referenced in the lyrics.

As the focus track from his freshly dropped album, Maybe It’s Me…, the Michigan native often bares his soul in his lyrics. However, the pointed allusions to Bailey and her recent film projects ignited a firestorm.

Listeners quickly latched onto what they believed were DDG’s thinly veiled frustrations regarding Bailey’s on-screen romance with The Little Mermaid co-star Jonah Hauer-King. “Hardest thing I did was fall in love with a famous b**ch,” DDG rapped. Elsewhere in the track, he seemingly expressed his discomfort with Bailey’s on-screen romances by saying, “You know I love you a lot. I don’t give a f**k if that s**t for promo, I don’t want to see this s**t no more.”

Reactions flooded in rapidly as several of Bailey’s fans expressed their discontent. Critiques of DDG ranged from accusations of him hindering the actress’ career to calls for the pair to split up. The “Moonwalking in Calabasas” artist responded to the barrage via social media by reminding his detractors that “songs are just songs.”

In a clip posted to The Shade Room on Sunday (July 16), the rapper explained, “I want y’all to know, listen, ‘Famous’ is just a song, okay? It’s just music y’all. Just how movies is just movies, songs is just songs.”

He continued, “Y’all gotta relax and worry about y’all own stuff, and it’s all entertainment. It’s the entertainment business. Relax, calm down, chill out. You know it is what it is. I’m used to getting hated on.”

“Famous” follows a string of other singles that appeared on Maybe It’s Me…, including “Trynna Link” and “I’m Geekin (Remix)” featuring NLE Choppa and BIA. The 12-song LP also contained a guest appearance from Luh Tyler.