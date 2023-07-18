Ice Cube Says Kanye West Is In 'Good Space' [Video]

Ice Cube says Kanye West is “in a good space” after having a controversial year during which he went on numerous antisemitic tirades.

via: AceShowbiz

The former N.W.A rapper, 54, opened up about his scandal-hit friend, 46, as he continues to reel from having his multi-million dollar brand deals cancelled following his series of anti-Semitic outbursts last year.

Cube said on the “Piers Morgan Uncensored” show, “I believe he’s doing great”. The rapper added Kanye is still fighting for access to some of his money, but said for the most part he is “in a good space”.

Cube said, “I think he’s learned a lot from this past year, and hopefully he’ll come out better on the other side”. He added he had talked to dad-of-four Kanye about his rants – in which the rapper glorified Hitler and tweeted about going “death con 3” on Jewish people.

Cube said, “I felt that if he was really upset with specific people that the message he was saying would kind of hijack what he’s really upset about. That’s kind of what happened. You just can’t generalise, you have to be specific especially if you’re taking about anybody or any race.”

Cube spoke about the rapper event though the pair had a falling out last year when Kanye said on “Drink Champs” Cube had “really influenced” him to “get on this antisemite vibe”. It prompted Cube to immediately take to Twitter to rubbish Kanye’s claim – saying, “I hate that my name was dragged into this ‘Drunk Champs’ bulls***. I don’t know what Ye meant by his statements, you’re gonna have to ask him. I didn’t put the batteries in his back. Please leave my name out of all the antisemitic talk. I’m not antisemitic and never have been.”

I hate that my name was dragged into this Drunk Champs bullshit. I don’t know what Ye meant by his statements, you’re gonna have to ask him. I didn’t put the batteries in his back. Please leave my name out of all the antisemitic talk. I’m not antisemitic and never have been. — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 18, 2022

Cube stressed he and Kanye are now “cool” with each other, but he still hated the fact Kanye did not explain “what he meant” with his comment linking him to his anti-Semitism, adding, “I had to rebut that.”