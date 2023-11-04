DC Young Fly Remembers Ms. Jacky Oh on Her First Birthday Since Untimely Passing [Photo + Video]

DC Young Fly is remembering his former partner and mother of his children, Jacky Oh, on her birthday November 3.

In a clip posted to influencer Leticia Gardner’s Instagram account, the comedian was seen saying a prayer while surrounded by her loved ones. The decor featured balloons, custom signage, and a cake bearing the number “34.”

DC Young Fly shared, “Dear Heavenly Father, we come together humbly. We just want to say we’re thankful, and we’re grateful, Father. We’re thankful for Jacklyn’s life, heavenly Father, and we’re going to continue to just lift her up, Heavenly Father.”

He continued, “We just pray, Heavenly Father, that you grant us the strength, the guidance, the motivation, the inspiration, the tools, the mindset to just continue to be uplifted, Heavenly Father. Have great joy, have great spirit, Heavenly Father.”

The How High 2 actor captioned a separate post on his Instagram page. It read, “Happy birthday, baby. All I got is memories. I’ma make sure to try my best, mama. Love [you] for life.”

In October, Jacky Oh’s cause of death was officially attributed to “complications of cosmetic surgery.” The beauty entrepreneur underwent a gluteal augmentation procedure on May 30, with the medical examiner describing the operation as initially complication-free. However, her health condition deteriorated the following day, which led to the mother of three’s untimely passing on May 31 at a local hospital.

Her death was determined accidental. After surgery, she was prescribed antibiotics and pain relief medication for nausea prevention. Despite the precautions, Jacky Oh experienced severe headaches and speech difficulties, which prompted an emergency call and her subsequent hospitalization.