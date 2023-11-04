It Wasn't Me: Jada Kingdom Says She Was Not Involved In The Pardison Fontaine & Megan Thee Stallion Cheating Scandal [Photos]

Jada Kingdom is letting Megan Thee Stallion fans know she was not the woman rumored to have given Pardison Fontaine oral sex.
Jada has defended herself amid homewrecker allegation thrown at her following the release of Megan Thee Stallion’s of “Cobra”. Pardison Fontaine’s girlfriend has had a furious response after her name is getting dragged into cheating speculation ignited by Megan’s new song.
Taking to her Instagram Story, Jada, who earlier posted a picture of flowers Pardi sent to her, wrote on Friday, November 3, “Sooo I guess i knew the lyrics before it dropped? Right and I decided to post my flowers 8 hours before as a ‘hint, hint it’s me guys.’ HUH???? Why???”
“The internet is a special place,” she clapped back at the speculators. “I know it’s gonna drive y’all cr*zy not to have someone specific to terrorize for y’all president but it wasn’t me.”
In a separate Story, Jada continued, “I’m mad that d**k riding is a trend … Don’t insert me in s**t that got NOTHING to do with me. How did the math equal ME? Plus dat s**T dumb as f**k!”
Jada went on bragging about her assets before questioning, “Why would I do that? HUH!? ????????” She added, “This rumor gotta be the most embarrassing and hilarious one!!!! I’m doing the math & I almost s**t myself tryna figure it out because HUH?????? Guh suck unu madda and RELEASE ME!!!”
On “Cobra”, Megan hints at catching Pardi cheating on her. “Pulled up, caught him cheatin’, gettin’ his d**k sucked in the same spot I’m sleepin’,” she raps.
Hours later, Pardi appeared to confirm that he did cheat on the Grammy Award-winning artist by sharing a video of rapper Future saying, “It’s an evil world we live in,” while fixing his diamond chains. He followed it up with a photo of another serial cheater, Tristan Thompson, grinning from ear to ear while sitting on the bench during a basketball game.
Megan and Pardi dated for two years before they called it quits earlier this year.