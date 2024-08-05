'David Makes Man' Star Akili McDowell Charged with Murder in Houston | www.lovebscott.com

Actor Akili McDowell was arrested and charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting in Houston right before the weekend.

via People:

The David Makes Man star, 21, was booked into the Harris County Jail on Thursday, Aug. 1 on charges of murder and theft, online jail records show. It’s unclear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced the arrest in a statementshared on Facebook on Aug. 3. Per the statement, the shooting happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Houston on July 20.

Deputies who responded to the scene found a man who had sustained gunshot wounds, Gonzalez said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and was later identified as 20-year-old Cesar Peralta, according to the statement.

Gonzalez said investigators believe those involved in the shooting fled the scene. It’s unclear how McDowell was identified as a suspect or whether he knew the victim.

McDowell is best known for his role as David in the coming-of-age drama series David Makes Man, which premiered in August 2019 on OWN.

McDowell was featured by PEOPLE in 2019, as a 16-year-old, in the “One to Watch” franchise, which showcases rising stars. “I feel so blessed,” McDowell told PEOPLE at the time, referencing his success on David Makes Man.

According to online jail records, McDowell is being held on $400,000 bond for the murder charge and has a court appearance scheduled for Monday, Aug. 5.

The investigation remains ongoing and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on the case to contact the Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100.

This is unfortunate. His career was just taking off!