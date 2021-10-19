Darius McCrary Slams Critics Of His Relationship With Sidney Starr After Hit With Dating Rumors [Photo + Video]

Rumors of his romantic ties have often captivated social media, and once again, Darius McCrary is finding his love life to be a topic of conversation.

Darius McCrary has set things straight on his relationship status after he is rumored to be dating Sidney Starr. Shutting down the rumors, he blasted social media users who ran with the story that he and the “Love & Hip Hop: New York” star were romantically involved.

Taking to his Instagram account, the Eddie Winslow of “Family Matters” posted on Monday, October 18 a video of him eating with his former co-star Jo Marie Payton. “While y’all are discussing these rumors that aren’t true, we eating,” he said in the clip while enjoying some oxtails.

Jo Marie then chimed in, “And they aren’t true, OK?” Finding the dating speculation childish, he continued without naming Sidney, “What are we, in high school? You’re going to tell me who I can’t be friends with, who I can’t hang out with?”

Darius then revealed that he is currently engaged, though he didn’t reveal his fiancee’s name. “I think my fiance would really have something different to say,” he spilled, before teasing his fans, “That’s what y’all should be focusing on – where that ring is.”

The actor/rapper also added that while social media is “busy discussing [him],” he’s “trying to change the world.” In the caption, he wrote, “#loveislove I stand w/my #family and that’s all that matters.”

The dating rumors sparked after Sidney posted a photo and video of her with Darius and talked about their friendship. “We both are just built special!!!!! 2 hard working celebrities in the industry!!!!!!! Eddie Winslow we love you!!!! @dariusmccrary ! We hear y’all talking !!! #transisbeautiful #familymatters,” so she wrote along with the image.

Meanwhile, the video featured her and the actor cozying up to each other during a photo shoot. She gushed about the “Big Shots” star in the caption as writing, “Here standing next to me is a seasoned legend Actor in this entertainment industry. @dariusmccrary . A black heterosexual male actor who’s standing aside a controversial transgender woman like myself..”

Seemingly hinting at a project they’re working together, she teased, “We are great friends … and this is a powerful movement we have made to let this be a lesson to the WORLD that we are all human ! No matter what !!!! #Familymatters make sure y’all tune into @thezeusnetwork for baddies!!!”

