Daphne Joy — the mother of one of 50 Cent’s children — just wants to be left alone.

The rapper recently called out Daphne for hanging out with Diddy — whom she’s been romantically linked to for a few months now.

50 took to Instagram to call Daphne out using a photo of him and their son.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)

Daphne responded, politely asking him to stop with his social media antics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

As he should. He looks crazy.