Danny Masterson Transferred to State Prison and Mugshot Released After Rape Conviction

Danny Masterson has been transferred to a state prison months after being convicted of raping two women.

His mugshot has also finally been released to the public.

via People:

A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation representative told PEOPLE that the actor, 47, was admitted to the North Kern State Prison on Wednesday and is “going through the classification and reception process.”

The That ’70s Show actor had been held at the Los Angeles County jail after being sentenced to 30 years to life in prison in September, reports ABC News, being that he was determined to be a potential flight risk.

Masterson was convicted on two rape charges in May that stemmed from a 2020 charge of forcibly raping three women in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003. He was initially tried for the allegations in late 2022, but a mistrial was called after jurors could not come to a unanimous verdict.

After Masterson’s sentencing, his defense lawyer told PEOPLE they planned to appeal the verdict.

In a statement to PEOPLE about the ruling, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said, “Justice was finally served.”

“This has been a long and arduous road for the victims of Mr. Masterson,” Gascón’s statement read. “They not only survived his abuse, they also survived a system that is often not kind to victims. I applaud their courage for coming forward and participating in this process. My hope is that this sentence will somehow bring them peace and that their bravery will be an example to others.”

Gascón went on to thank the trial team, adding, “This was a very difficult case but due to their hard work, experience and commitment, justice was finally served today. One of my top priorities is to ensure that Los Angeles will no longer be a hunting ground for Hollywood elite who feel entitled to prey on women.”

The same month, Bijou Phillips, Masterson’s former wife, filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split in court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

“She wasn’t prepared for the verdict. He never expected him to be found guilty. She couldn’t believe that he was taken into custody right away and remanded,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

A month after the divorce filing, Masterson gave Phillips full legal and physical custody of their daughter Fianna and requested visitation rights.

This reminds us — Ashton and Mila have been pretty quiet lately. It’s probably for the best.