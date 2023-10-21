Danny Masterson Gives Estranged Wife Bijou Phillips Full Custody of Daughter as He Serves Out Prison Sentence

Danny Masterson has agreed that his estranged wife, Bijou Phillips, should have full custody of their daughter as he serves a 30-year prison sentence for rape.

via: US Weekly

Per documents obtained by Us Weekly on Friday, October 20, Masterson agreed to give Phillips full legal and physical custody of their 9-year-old daughter, Fianna — which is what Phillips, 43, requested when she initially filed for divorce from the actor, 47, in September. Masterson requested visitation rights.

Phillips filed for divorce from her husband of 12 years on September 12, citing “irreconcilable differences” — just days after he was sentenced to 30 years in prison in his sexual assault retrial. (Masterson, who has vehemently denied all charges against him, was arrested and charged with three counts of rape in 2020 after multiple women accused him of sexually assaulting them in the early 2000s. The That ‘70s Show alum was ultimately convicted on two out of the three charges.)

“Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter,” her attorney Lauzon Paluch told TMZ at the time. “This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family. Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter.”

Prior to filing for divorce, Phillips described Masterson’s relationship with Fianna in a letter she wrote to the judge before his sentencing — in the hope that Masterson would get a lighter sentence.

“I depended on Danny to take care of me and our daughter. I always felt that she would be OK because Danny is an amazing father,” she penned. “He was devoted to our daughter, would read her books, take her on walks and to ballet lessons. I never once heard him complain. The two were inseparable.”

She added that it was hard for her and Fianna to be away from Masterson, who was then serving time in jail.