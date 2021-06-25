Danny Glover, Samuel L. Jackson to Receive Honorary Oscars [Photo]

Danny Glover, Samuel L. Jackson and more will be awarded with honorary Oscars at the long-delayed Governors Awards on Jan. 15 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood. Deadline reports that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences selected Glover, Jackson, Elaine May and Liv Ullmann for the “most desired award in the motion picture industry” this week. Glover will receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, which is an Oscar statuette.

via: Reuters

The pair are among the next recipients of the academy’s Governors Awards, which will be handed out in a ceremony in January. Other honorees are writer-director Elaine May and Norwegian actress Liv Ullmann.

The recipients “have had a profound impact on both film and society,” Academy President David Rubin said in a statement.

Jackson, who portrayed Nick Fury in the “Avengers” and other Marvel movies, has appeared in more than 100 films. He was nominated for an Oscar for his role as a hit man in director Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 drama “Pulp Fiction.”

Ullmann was a frequent collaborator with Swedish director Ingmar Bergman. She appeared in “Persona,” “The Passion of Anna,” “Cries and Whispers” and other Bergman films. Ullman was nominated for best actress for 1971 film “The Emigrants” and 1976 movie “Face to Face.”

May received Oscar nominations for best adapted screenplay for 1978’s “Heaven Can Wait” and 1999’s “Primary Colors.” Earlier in her career, she was part of the comedy duo Nichols and May, which debuted in 1958, with Mike Nichols.

Glover, star of the “Lethal Weapon” movies, will receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for his advocacy for justice and human rights. He currently serves as a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF.

The organization said that Jackson “has brought an indelible presence to his roles in more than 100 films ranging from independents to blockbusters.” The Golden Globe-nominated actor has starred in films like Pulp Fiction, Spider-Man: Far from Home, Shaft, The Hateful Eight, Chi-Raq, Django Unchained, Black Snake Moan, Unbreakable and many more. See Jackson’s post below.

Those legends are overdue their flowers.