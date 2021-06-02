‘Danger Force’ Casts First Openly Trans Teen in a Live-Action Nickelodeon Show

A 13-year-old has been casted in a new episode of Nickelodeon’s ‘Danger Force,’ and will be the first openly trans teen to star in a live-action Nickelodeon show.

via Complex:

Sasha A. Cohen will appear in a new episode of the series alongside his twin sister Natalie after he was selected by show star Michael D. Cohen (no relation) via his Trans Youth Acting Challenge.

“I want Sasha to see his own power as an actor and as a human,” Michael Cohensaid. “I want him to feel proud of his work and feel real confident in himself in every aspect and to know that he will help change kids’ lives by being the first kid of trans experience on Nickelodeon in live action.”

Michael Cohen revealed over two years ago that he, himself, had transitioned two decades agobefore starring on the Nick series. He ended up launching his program to help kids looking to become actors, as he received 200 applications for 15 spots in a virtual class.

“I had never felt comfortable about who I am, and I always thought that I would never play a transgender role,” Sasha Cohen said. “But there are so many kids out there who need to see someone like them — a role model who has the ability to put themselves out there.”

Sasha and his sister will appear on the June 19 episode of Danger Force.

We love to see it!