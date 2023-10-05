Damian Lillard Files for Divorce Days After Trade to Milwaukee Bucks

Former Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has undergone a huge professional transition this week, being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks after 11 years as the face of the northwest franchise. Now news has broken that he will undergo a serious personal transition as well.

via: KATU

Lillard has filed for divorce from his wife, Kay’La.

The divorce filing comes just days after Lillard was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Damian and Kay’La were married in 2021 in California, reports show, and have had three children together – a five-year-old son, and twin two-year-olds.

According to records first obtained by our news partners at Willamette Week, the divorce filing out of Clackamas County Circuit Court cites “irreconcilable differences” that brought on the “irremediable breakdown of their marriage.”

The records show that the couple has been living at different homes in West Linn since December of last year.