Mother of Flo Rida's Son Wants $40 Mil to Settle Lawsuit Over Child's Fall

Flo Rida’s 6-year-old son, Zohar Dillard, landed in an intensive care unit with serious injuries after falling from the window of a fifth-floor apartment earlier this month.

Though the tragic accident occurred on March 4, it became public knowledge a few weeks later after the child’s mother, Alexis Adams, filed a civil lawsuit against the Jersey City building.

She claimed that the complex had installed windows with “incorrect sized guards,” posing “a hazardous condition” that caused her son — who was born with a rare neurological disorder — to fall “to the concrete pavement below.”

The apartment building’s owners and managers, a construction company, a window installer and others were named as defendants.

According to TMZ, Alexis Adams says it will take $40 million for her to settle the suit she’s filed against the various parties she claims are responsible for her son’s fall from a Jersey City building.

While Alexis says $40 million is what it will take for her to settle — $20 million from one set of defendants and $20 million from another — there’s no indication in the docs that any of the defendants are interested in paying that amount to resolve the case.

#njmornings 6-year old son of rapper @official_flo hospitalized with serious injuries after falling from a 5th floor #JerseyCity apartment in early March. The child’s mother has filed a lawsuit claiming building equipped with windows that posed a hazardous condition. @News12NJ pic.twitter.com/Ahc9LiCjci — Tony Caputo (@TonyCaputo) March 30, 2023