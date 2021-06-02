DaBaby's Entourage Rapper Wisdom Arrested On Attempted Murder Charge After Miami Shooting Incident

After DaBaby was reportedly detained and questioned by Miami police after a shooting Monday night, one of his Billion Dollar Baby artists, Wisdom, has been arrested for attempted murder.

via: AceShowbiz

The 21-year-old was also slapped with a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm, per TMZ report. He was said to be a part of a group of males who was involved in an altercation with the alleged victims outside a Miami restaurant. While the victims tried to escape, the MC allegedly fired a bullet that eventually striked one of the men’s leg.

In addition to Wisdom, the Daily News claimed a man named Christopher Urena was also arrested on charges of first-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault, third-degree grand theft and weapons possession in connection to the Monday, May 31 shooting. The 29-year-old reportedly shot one of the victims in the back. The alleged victim reportedly remains in the hosptial with critical condition.

DaBaby himself was previously detained by Miami Beach Police Department for questioning. Luckily, he was released on Tuesday afternoon, June 1 following the interrogation. His attorney Drew Findling confirmed to TMZ, “Mr. Kirk has been released by the police. No criminal charges have been filed against him.”

The shooting occurred near the corner of South Beach’s Ocean Drive and First street, near Prime 112 Steakhouse just after 11:30 P.M. on Monday. At that time, DaBaby’s entourage and the alleged victims were caught in an argument.

“DaBaby and his crew had an issue with people right next to them in the car,” a source told Page Six. “DaBaby and his crew were traveling in around six SUVs, and either a car pulled up on them and started something or their doors hit each other and they got in a fight.”

Hopefully the victim recovers.