Say What Now? Illinois Barbershop Owner Kills Man Over Unpaid Haircut

An Illinois barbershop owner remains behind bars after he was accused of killing a customer who refused to pay for a haircut.

via: New York Post

The 31-year-old customer, Christian McDougald, started arguing with the barbers at Studio 914 in Maywood, a Chicago suburb, Thursday after trying to skip out on his bill, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Haircuts range from $15 to $25 at the shop, according to its Facebook page.

As the dispute moved outside, everyone left, except for McDougald and shop owner Deshon Mcadory, the Sun-Times reported, citing Cook County Assistant State Attorney Kevin Meehan.

When McDougald followed Mcadory to the back door, Mcadory allegedly blasted the customer once in the chest, according to Meehan.

McDougald was rushed to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident was captured on surveillance video, and a witness identified Mcadory as the gunman, according to Meehan.

Investigators found a gun tied to the shooting inside a coat believed to be Mcadory’s, and ammunition matching the shell casing discovered at the scene was found in his car.

Mcadory was charged with first-degree murder and ordered held in lieu of $250,000 bail Sunday, according to the Sun-Times.

Meanwhile, Mcadory’s attorney Anthony Burch said his client — who is licensed to carry — was acting in self-defense.

Burch claimed McDougald was the “aggressor” and that Mcadory was “retreating” back into the shop when he fired at him, according to the report.

Mcadory has two prior convictions, including a 2004 felony for possessing cannabis, the outlet reported.

Two other guns were discovered at a workstation belonging to Mcadory’s business partner, Samuel Williams, 43, the outlet reported.

Williams, who has four previous felony convictions, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and ordered held on $25,000 bail.

Both men are due back in court Wednesday.

