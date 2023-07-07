DaBaby Shares Heartfelt Birthday Message to 50 Cent: "You the Last Role Model I Got Left" [Photo]

Yesterday (July 6) marked 50 Cent‘s 48th trip around the sun.

50 Cent has given his helping hand to a lot of careers throughout his legendary time in the rap game, one of those being that of DaBaby. The two have quite the strong relationship, and it’s clear that the Charlotte rapper sees Fif as a mentor and as an example to follow. Moreover, he recently joined a slew of fellow celebrities and 50 fans to congratulate the G-Unit mogul on his 48th birthday on Thursday (July 6). In his message, Baby wrote on how much he appreciates his advice, guidance, and overall support throughout his rocky but impactful run so far. In addition, he called him the “last role model” he has left, a somber but also touching sentiment.

“HAPPY G DAY TO THE [GOAT],” DaBaby wrote to 50 Cent on Instagram. “Still gone hit ya phone but I wanted to show my love and appreciation publicly! Bruh…I tell you all the time words can’t express how much I appreciate the relationship I got with you. Since the day I met ya you done gave me a life time worth of game & motivation.

“Put ya arm around a n***a at one of my lowest points, treated anything of mines like it was yours, treated anybody attached to me like family,” DaBaby continued regarding 50 Cent. “Showed me how to navigate through the bulls**t the RIGHT way! REAL N***A.. with PLENTY sense. Don’t take yourself lightly bruh, you a walking BLESSING. & I know anybody with the pleasure of knowing you can vouch! If they don’t f**k em! & everybody that love em! Tell you once a month you the last role model I got left! Keep dominating the [globe] I’m studying on a daily. Love for life bruh, See you soon!”

Meanwhile, there are plenty of other ways in which the New York MC is celebrating his impact. For example, he recently received a 1 billion streams plaque from Spotify for his massive track “In Da Club.” No matter what’s next on the career horizon for him, we’re sure that he will continue to be a leading figure in the game.

Happy belated, Fif!